Minibus Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Hanover

An attack on a minibus has left two dead, including a school girl, and three injured in Hanover last evening.

Dead are a 16-year-old student, Shanoya Murray of an Askenish address in the parish, and 37-year-old bus driver Tose McIntosh of Johnson Town, Lucea.

Our news centre understands the bus driver, Mr. McIntosh, was the target of the attack.

The Hanover police say the shooting happened about 7 o’clock last evening in the community of Dundee Pen.

Dundee Pen is located approximately five miles from the capital town, Lucea.

Reports are a Toyota Hiace minibus was travelling along the roadway when three men armed with handguns opened fire on the bus.

The bus driver and four passengers were shot.

They were rushed to the Noel Holmes hospital in the parish, where the driver and the schoolgirl were pronounced dead.

The other three passengers were treated for injuries to the right ear, abdomen and chin. They’re being treated at the hospital.

