Mining Minister Exploring Expansion of JISCO Mining Activities

Mining Minister, Mike Henry, says he will be taking a proposal to Cabinet next week, to expand the area in which Jiquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO) is allowed to mine bauxite.

This, as the Chinese state-owned company, is said to need additional reserves to justify a second proposed refinery.

Assistant Managing Director of JISCO’s Alpart plant in St. Elizabeth, Sun Jing, is quoted in today’s Observer newspaper as saying that the government will need to identify additional bauxite reserves, ‘somewhere’.

He says their current reserves in St. Elizabeth and South Manchester are just enough for the existing refinery.

Minister Henry says the government is looking at reserves across the country.

The Mining Minister says they’ve identified the areas and will be taking a submission to Cabinet next week.

Alpart in St. Elizabeth is set to re-open by the end of next month. The company is now owned by the Chinese-based Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO).

The date for reopening was provided by Alpart’s Managing Director, Liu Wanxiang, at a tour of the facility last week.

Mr. Wanxiang, says the plant’s operating capacity is to be doubled through an investment of $2-billion. This is expected to provide employment for 700 Jamaicans.

Alpart was sold by the Russian company, UC Russal to JISCO in July last year. At the tour Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, endorsed the return of operations to the plant.

