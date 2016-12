A 3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted sections of St. Thomas, Portmore, Kingston and St. Andrew earlier this afternoon.

Seismologist at the Earthquake Unit of the University of the West Indies, Raymond Stewart, says the earthquake happened at approximately 1 this afternoon.

The epicentre was located near Yallahs in St. Thomas.

Mr. Stewart says the quake was not strong enough to cause any serious damage or injuries.

