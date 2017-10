Manager of Jamaica’s senior women’s volleyball team, Cheryl Daley, says she’ll be taking a squad mixed with youth and experience to the 3rd round of the World Championships qualifiers, from October 13-15.

The Squad include, Breanna Atkinson, Karensa Beckford, Kayla Williams, Cherie Thompson, Tasha-Gaye Richard, Cherine Richards, Aiko Jones, Petal Smith, Cavell Williams, Yolanda Miller, Tahleia Bishop, and Fiona Binns.

–30–