Mixed Responses from St James Political Reps to Mt Salem ZOSO

West Central St. James Member of Parliament, Marlene Malahoo-Forte, is welcoming the declaration of Mount Salem as a zone of special operations.

Mount Salem is in Mrs. Malahoo Forte’s constituency.

She says there are many law abiding residents in Mount Salem who support today’s intervention by the state.

However, she says she’s not surprised that some cynics and unlawful elements appear opposed to the plan.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports emerging out of St. James are that at least 20-people from the Mount Salem area have been taken into custody

Communication Officer for the JDF, Major Basil Jarrett says a wanted man is among those detained.

Councilor for the Mount Salem Division in St. James, the PNP’s Kerry Thomas is calling for more sensitization activities for residents of the community.

He says he’s received complaints that residents had trouble moving about the community this morning.

Councilor Thomas says he’s puzzled by the selection of Mount Salem, as it’s not currently a crime hotspot.

Thomas says he’s expecting the operations within the community to be a success.

In the meantime, Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, says he’s expecting positive results from the special operations in Mount Salem.

