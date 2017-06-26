‘MoBay Conference Center Poorly Thought Out’ – Chang

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr Horace Chang, the construction of the Montego Bay Convention Centre was poorly thought out.

He says the money at the time of construction in 2007 could’ve served better in developing St James’ inner-cities.

Dr Chang was addressing the Montego Bay East Rotary Club 25 anniversary installation function held at Sandals Royal in St James last week.

Dr Chang, who is also the MP for St James North West, spoke about the displacement of what he referred to as a “ghetto” community which once occupied the present location of the St James Parish Court and the Number One Post Office.

He says following the demolition of the community residents resettled in the inner-city community of Canterbury.

Dr Chang says Canterbury which could be considered as one of the toughest community in Jamaica, has to permit outsiders in, including the army and the police.

Dr Chang added that the borrowing of money to construct the Convention Centre at that time was not a good idea as it was not planned and thought out rationally.

