MoBay Conference Center Renovations will Double Usage

Renovations at the Montego Bay Convention Centre are expected to double the number of users of the facilities for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Godrey Dyer, says the refurbishing is geared toward making the facility more attractive to do business.

Mr Dyer says the convention centre’s turn around started last fiscal year when it cut its operating losses by more than 65-percent.

On Friday, Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett said revenue has increased at the convention centre since the start of the 200 million dollar renovation.

The project was undertaken six years after the convention centre was opened in 2011.

Mr. Dyer says the centre’s roof has to be fixed.

The other changes are to improve the efficiency of operating the convention centre.

–30–