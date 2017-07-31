MoBay Conference Center Set for $200m Refurbishing

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says there has been a turnaround in the efficiency, management and performance of the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

He says revenue has also improved by over 60 percent.

The convention centre, which sits on approximately 35 acres of land adjacent to the Rose Hall Great House, was constructed through a loan agreement between the China Export Import Bank and the Jamaican Government in 2007.

It was officially opened in January 2011.

Minister Bartlett says the improvement is to facilitate Jamaica’s hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s global conference in November.

It’s also to be refurbished at a cost of approximately $200-million.

Mr Bartlett who was addressing a Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Invest MoBay Forum at the Royal Decameron Hotel in St James on Friday.

