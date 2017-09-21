MoBay Utd Putting Faith in Youth ahead of 2017/18 Premier League Season

President of Montego Bay United, Orville Powell says his club is in transition as rookies make up the bulk of the team competing in this season’s Red Stripe Premier League.

He says the team will be made up of novices because a number of senior players left the club in the off-season.

Those senior players include Jamaica national team representative Owayne Gordon — who’s on loan at San Antonio FC in the USL in the United States.

According to Powell, his team will come good in time.

He says he’s looking forward to the start of the league after his club was embroiled in a recently settled disagreement with the JFF over unpaid funds.

But, he says the delay has slowed the preparations of his team.

-30-