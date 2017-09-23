MOCA Refutes Media Reports of Detention of FLA Staffer

The Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA, is refuting reports that it has detained an individual in connection with its investigation of alleged corruption at the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA.

RJR News and the Jamaica Observer newspaper both reported this week that a female employee of the FLA had been detained by MOCA detectives.

The reports indicated that the employee was detained while she was at work.

But in a statement last night, MOCA said several persons have been questioned in connection with its probe.

However, it noted that no one has been arrested or detained.

MOCA says its investigators have discovered useful information and will continue their probe into alleged corruption at the FLA in a diligent manner.

