Search
Home Evening News MOCA Visits FLA Office as Probe Continues
fla-jamaica

MOCA Visits FLA Office as Probe Continues

Aug 12, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Nationwide News understands that investigators from the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA, this week visited the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) as investigations intensify into alleged corruption at the agency.

Sources at MOCA and the FLA say sections of the database on computers at the agency were copied by investigators during a visit on Wednesday.

On July 31, our news center reported that at least three senior persons connected to the FLA are being probed by MOCA for corruption.

This in relation to allegations that guns were being sold to criminal suspects and persons of questionable character.

It’s was also disclosed that Deputy Police Commissioner, Novlette Grant, had written the FLA expressing concern about the allegations.

The five-member FLA Board resigned on August 2 amid the scandal.

–30–

Previous PostOne Escapee from Ocho Rios Lock-Up Back in Custody

Related articles

Les Green

Former ACP Les Green Rubbishes JCF Administrative Review of 2010 Incursion

Aug 12, 2017

54128susan_goffee

Goffe Urges JCF to Immediately Respond to INDECOM Concerns

Aug 12, 2017

acquittal

INDECOM Probing Acquittal of Men Accused of Attempting to Murder Dr Notice

Aug 12, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History