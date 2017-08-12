MOCA Visits FLA Office as Probe Continues

Nationwide News understands that investigators from the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA, this week visited the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) as investigations intensify into alleged corruption at the agency.

Sources at MOCA and the FLA say sections of the database on computers at the agency were copied by investigators during a visit on Wednesday.

On July 31, our news center reported that at least three senior persons connected to the FLA are being probed by MOCA for corruption.

This in relation to allegations that guns were being sold to criminal suspects and persons of questionable character.

It’s was also disclosed that Deputy Police Commissioner, Novlette Grant, had written the FLA expressing concern about the allegations.

The five-member FLA Board resigned on August 2 amid the scandal.

