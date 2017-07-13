MOF to Probe Breakdown in Bill Monitoring Systems

An assessment is to be done at the Ministry of Finance to determine how systems broke down resulting in the Minister racking up more than 8 million dollars in cell phone charges for a year without detection.

This was disclosed today by the Director of Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan in an interview on Cliff Hughes Online.

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, yesterday said he was only made aware of his exorbitant telephone charges in March because of an Access to Information request from the media.

This has sparked several questions including why didn’t he know and why wasn’t the matter brought to his attention earlier.

Mr. Morgan says the questions being asked in the public domain must be answered.

He says members of the Cabinet are prepared to demonstrate to the public that they’re committed to principles of accountability.

Mr. Morgan was responding to a suggestion that it’d be unfair to ask Ministers to pay out of pocket for charges incurred while doing official government business after they’ve surpassed the agreed cap on cell phone expenses.

But Mr. Morgan says it’s a fair trade-off in the spirit of partnership.

Morgan also says Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, was informed of Minister Shaw’s exorbitant phone bills two or three days before the issue was made public.

–30–