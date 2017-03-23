Mona High Lift U19 Hockey Trophy

Mona High were crowned champions of the ISSA/JHF under-19 Hockey competition courtesy of a 3-1 penalty win over Excelsior at the Mona Turf, yesterday.

Both teams played to a 0-0 draw at the end of regulation time.

After losing at the final last year, coach of Mona, Kerrieon Grant, says her girls were determined not to play the bridesmaid for the second straight year.

On the boys side, Munro came from behind to tie 1-1 with Excelsior during regular play before the school from St Elizabeth came out 2-1 winners on penalties.

