Search
Home Sports Mona High Lift U19 Hockey Trophy
Field Hockey Generic

Mona High Lift U19 Hockey Trophy

Mar 22, 2017Sports0

1

Mona High were crowned champions of the ISSA/JHF under-19 Hockey competition courtesy of a 3-1 penalty win over Excelsior at the Mona Turf, yesterday.

Both teams played to a 0-0 draw at the end of regulation time.

After losing at the final last year, coach of Mona, Kerrieon Grant, says her girls were determined not to play the bridesmaid for the second straight year.

On the boys side, Munro came from behind to tie 1-1 with Excelsior during regular play before the school from St Elizabeth came out 2-1 winners on penalties.

–30–

Previous PostHolness Admits to NHT Broken Promise

Related articles

IMG-20170322-WA0027

‘Special Policing Zones NOT Equivalent to State of Emergency’ – Holness

Mar 23, 2017

Audley-Shaw-2

‘GCT on Group Health will be Deductible’ – Shaw

Mar 23, 2017

BOJ HQ

Shaw Slashes BOJ Lending Rates

Mar 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS