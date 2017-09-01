Moneymusk a Tale of Poor Management – Heaven

At least one long standing player in the sugar industry is describing to the situation at the Moneymusk factory in Clarendon as a tale of bad management.

Ambassador Derrick Heaven is chiding the Pan Caribbean Sugar Company, PCSC, for seeking to offload Moneymusk to another operator.

The former Executive Chairman of the Sugar Industry Authority says he’s saddened by the decision.

He said it didn’t have to come to this had the Chinese lived up to expectations at the time of the signing of the divestment agreement.

He says Pan Caribbean paid the government nine million dollars for Moneymusk and was given an estate with a crop of cane valued at millions of dollars.

But Ambassador Heaven says they’ve racked up huge losses due to mismanagement.

Ambassador Heaven is accusing some Chinese nationals of using the sugar industry to get a foot into Jamaica to do other business.

He’s encouraging sugar cane factory operators to copy some of the practices at the Worthy Park estate– which he says always makes a profit.

Ambassador Heaven says Moneymusk can be profitable but good management will be needed.

