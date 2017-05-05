Search
Bunting-Montague

Montague & Bunting Clash Again over JCF Vehicle Procurement

May 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News 1

National Security Minister Robert Montague, and his Opposition counterpart, Peter Bunting, have again clashed over the government’s procurement of used vehicles for the Police Force.

Speaking yesterday in the House of Representatives, Mr. Bunting said the procurement process for the purchase was ‘flawed and corrupt’.

Minister Montague again defended the procurement process he says was managed by the National Contracts Commission.

He asked House Speaker, Pearnel Charles, to have Mr. Bunting withdraw the comments.

The Speaker subsequently asked Mr. Bunting to withdraw his supposed use of the word ‘fraud’. But Mr. Bunting noted he didn’t say “fraud”, but “flawed”.

-30-

  • Hardleychaw

    This thing needs ri fleshed out and if there are any irregularities the guilty party brought to book . Things of this nature has been going on far too long and we the taxpayers have been left holding the bag.

