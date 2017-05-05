Montague & Bunting Clash Again over JCF Vehicle Procurement

National Security Minister Robert Montague, and his Opposition counterpart, Peter Bunting, have again clashed over the government’s procurement of used vehicles for the Police Force.

Speaking yesterday in the House of Representatives, Mr. Bunting said the procurement process for the purchase was ‘flawed and corrupt’.

Minister Montague again defended the procurement process he says was managed by the National Contracts Commission.

He asked House Speaker, Pearnel Charles, to have Mr. Bunting withdraw the comments.

The Speaker subsequently asked Mr. Bunting to withdraw his supposed use of the word ‘fraud’. But Mr. Bunting noted he didn’t say “fraud”, but “flawed”.

-30-