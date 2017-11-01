Search
Montague Contemplating Extending Traffic Ticket Amnesty

Nov 01, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says he’ll be asking the Parliament to extend the Traffic Ticket Amnesty.

The Amnesty which started on August 2 ended yesterday.

Minister Montague says his Ministry, the Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, and the Police have been receiving an overwhelming number of requests for an extension.

He says over $470-million have been collected so far under the amnesty.

The amnesty allowed motorists with outstanding tickets to clear up their records without penalty.

