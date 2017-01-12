Search
Robert-Montague-16x20-Official-560x700

Montague Explains Aggressive New National Security Thrust

Jan 12, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says a significant portion of the additional three billion dollar allocation to the National Security Ministry’s budget will be used as part of an aggressive push to stem the flow of illegal guns into Jamaica.

The allocation follows an 11-percent increase in murders in 2016.

The additional allocation to the Security Ministry was disclosed in the supplementary budget tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday by Finance Minister, Audley Shaw.

Speaking with our news center this afternoon, Minister Montague said the allocation is a sign the government is not merely talking about fighting crime.

Minister Montague says a major part of the plan to fight crime is to aggressively protect the nation’s ports and increase surveillance of Jamaican waters.

He also says some of the three billion dollars will be used to construct a forensic lab of international standard.

