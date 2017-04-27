Search
Montague Fires Back at Bunting’s Barbs

Apr 27, 2017

Security Minister, Robert Montague, has hit back at his Opposition counterpart, Peter Bunting, following accusations that the Government had failed to draft or publish the DNA regulations.

Mr. Bunting made the assertion in parliament last week.

In his contribution to the sectoral debate yesterday, Minister Montague says the Opposition Spokesman told a series of untruths in parliament.

Minister Montague also chided Mr. Bunting for challenging his word that the Government has spent billions on national security.

He says invoices are available to prove that Mr. Bunting misled parliament.

Minister Montague says Mr. Bunting also misled parliament is his claims about the company which had supplied used cars to the Constabulary Force, Obrian International and the procurement process.

