Montague Issues Warning to Firearm Holders

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has issued a strong warning to licensed firearm holders that they’ll lose their permits if they use their weapons illegally.

Minister Montague issued the warning this afternoon as he made his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

He says there’s ‘an increasing and worrying trend’ of private gun owners brandishing their weapons in public spaces.

Minister Montague says a trend has developed where some licensed firearm holders are being careless and unlawful in their conduct.

He says the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) and the Police will deal harshly with those who continue to flout the law.

In 2015, it was estimated there were 35-thousand licensed firearm holders in Jamaica.

Discussion around the misuse of guns was re-ignited this week after prominent St. Andrew businessman, Zachary Reid, was caught on video, brandishing his licensed firearm after Carnival on Sunday.

Reid has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, failure to turn over his gun for inspection, assault at common law and resisting arrest.

It’s believed he may have been drunk.

Minister Montague is cautioning licensed firearm holders not to expect any favours if they act unlawfully in a public space.

Meanwhile, the Security Minister also had a warning for illegal taxi operators and bike riders who don’t wear helmets.

