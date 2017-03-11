Montague Makes Light of Bunting’s Questions

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is mocking questions posed to him by his Opposition counterpart, Peter Bunting about the process used to acquire used vehicles for the police force.

Between last year and this year, the Ministry procured several pre-owned vehicles to enhance the mobility of the JCF.

Mr. Bunting tabled questions in the House of Representatives yesterday.

He wants to know what were the guidelines used by the Security Ministry in deciding what types of vehicle should be purchased.

The Opposition Spokesman is also asking whether there was a pre-qualification process for suppliers.

Mr. Bunting says based on the answer to that question, he’ll either ask what were the criteria used to consider suppliers as qualified or how was the suitability of the selected suppliers determined.

According to Mr. Bunting, one supplier -Obrien’s International Car Sales and Rentals Limited- was selected to supply over 80-percent of the vehicles bought since the start of the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

Mr. Bunting is asking the Minister to disclose the directors and shareholders of the company.

Minister Montague is to answer the questions 21 days after they were tabled.

Our news centre spoke with him today while he was on the campaign trail in St. Catherine.

He says the questions will be answered in due time in parliament. But he says he has sympathy for Mr. Bunting because he’s merely seeking attention.

