‘Montague Must Go’ – PNPYO

The PNP Youth Organization wants the National Security Minister Robert Montague to resign.

It says this action is necessary given the Ministers’ dereliction and failure to protect the citizens of Jamaica.

According to the PNP YO the current state of affairs demands the utmost urgency from those in a position to lead.

The group says with ten months having elapsed since the Minister of National Security took office, it has formed the view that an effective and appropriate crime plan ought to have been presented to the people of Jamaica.

It says with the rapid increase in violent crimes and crimes against women, the deafening silence from the Minister of National Security reflects his inability to properly pilot the Ministry.

The group is also pleading with the Prime Minister to replace Mr. Montague with a capable and effective Minister who will appreciate the urgency of what they describe as Jamaica’s climate of criminality.

The PNP YO says it’s proposing that the newly assigned Minister immediately engages the acting Commissioner of Police in careful and strategic conversation.

They want a comprehensive strategic crime plan to be executed in order to restore peace of mind to the Jamaican people.

