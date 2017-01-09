Montague Summonds Digicel to Discuss Security Concerns

Nationwide News understands that National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has called telecommunications giant, Digicel, to a meeting to discuss national security concerns.

The meeting was called to discuss Digicel’s reported failure to act on a request from the Security Ministry.

It’s understood that the Security Ministry wrote Digicel in August last year requesting the activation of a device which is a piece of jamming equipment at strategic points.

But the device has not been activated.

A jammer is any device that deliberately blocks, jams or interferes with wireless communications.

The equipment is expected to assist with blocking mobile communication from the nation’s penal facilities.

This as law enforcement in Jamaica moves to clamp down on a suspected spate of contract killings being ordered from behind bars.

It’s understood Digicel and its CEO David Butler have been told to update the Ministry on when the equipment will be activated in the vicinity of some of the island’s penal facilities.

Several calls placed this afternoon to Mr. Butler were not answered.

When contacted today, Digicel’s Public Relations Head, Elon Parkinson, indicated that a statement is being prepared in relation to the issue.

When contacted this afternoon, Minister Montague confirmed that he had a meeting with Digicel yesterday. However, he refused to discuss details of the meeting.

