Montague Warns Traffic Ticket Amnesty is Last Chance

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is warning motorists to take advantage of the upcoming traffic ticket amnesty as proposed amendments to the road traffic act will bring hefty fines.

The amendments to the Road Traffic Act are expected to be approved in parliament this year.

Minister Montague issued the warning Thursday morning while he addressing a media conference at the Transport Ministry.
The media conference was held to mark this week which has been officially designated the United Nation’s Road Safety week.

  • Jas

    Sound more like a revenue raising drive rather than a concern about drivers having to pay excessive penalty at a later date!

