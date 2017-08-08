Monymusk Sugar Factory to Remain Open ’til Cane is Reaped

The Monymusk Sugar Factory is to remain open until cane farmers crops have been reaped.

That’s the directive from the Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda.

Addressing the official opening of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon on Saturday, Mr. Samuda says the move was necessary to protect the interest of the farmers.

The Minister also disclosed that he’s pursuing negotiations “at the highest level” with Pan Caribbean Sugar Company and its Chinese parent company, COMPLANT, which operates Monymusk.

He says this is being done with a view to ensuring that the companies uphold certain investment commitments to the Clarendon-based sugar factory.

The Government has been involved in the operations of Monymusk after the Chinese indicated that they were unable to keep the factory open for the 2017-2018 crop year.

According to the Minister, sugar cane factories possess enormous opportunities for the training of young engineers.

Meanwhile, turning to other industries like marijuana, Mr. Samuda urged stakeholders not to get impatient with Government in its pace for takeoff of the industry.

Mr. Samuda informed that the Cannabis Licensing Authority has so far received 230 applications of varying types, related to transporting, retailing and cultivation.

He says 47 have been processed for conditional licenses.

Conditional approval means that the CLA would have conducted a satisfactory background check and the applicant is now required to implement the necessary measures to get the actual license to enter the industry.

–30–