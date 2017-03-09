Moody’s Downgrades Barbados Credit Rating

Credit ratings agency Moody’s is the latest downgrade Barbados

The downgrade comes less than a week after Standard and Poor’s also lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Barbados.

Moody’s today revised the island’s government bond and issuer ratings to Caa3, but maintains a stable outlook.

The ratings agency says its decision is based on the continued increase in government debt, very limited prospects of fiscal reform and the “rising domestic and external financing pressures that are very likely to impair the government’s ability to service its debt”.

Moody’s says despite the government’s efforts to contain the fiscal deficit and alleviate pressures on foreign exchange reserves, the fiscal deficit remains large and credit risks have increased in Barbados.

Speaking yesterday, Barbados Prime Minister Freundel Stuart shrugged off assessments from international agencies.

