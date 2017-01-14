Moravian Bishop Condemns Sex Scandal Gripping Church

One of the two Bishops of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, Stanley Clark, is condemning the alleged actions of his colleague Minister, Rupert Clarke, who’s embroiled in a worsening child sex abuse scandal gripping the Church.

Clarke has been charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Bishop Clark was to be the guest speaker at next week’s National Leadership Prayer Breakfast. But he’s withdrawn because of the scandal rocking the Moravian Church.

In a statement today from the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee, Bishop Clark says he regrets the harm inflicted on the alleged victim, her family, the Church and the nation.

Meanwhile, the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee says it’ll announce a replacement for Bishop Clark on Monday.

Chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, Reverend Stevenson Samuels, says the Bishop stepped aside because he didn’t want to distract from the mission of the event.

He says the widespread reports surrounding the accused pastor influenced the Bishop’s decision.

Reverend Samuels says the impact of the ongoing sex scandal was also a concern for the committee.

He says the committee wanted to be as sensitive as possible to the issue and those they pray for.

Reverend Samuels says they’ve drafted a list of persons from which they’ll select the new speaker.

However, he would not disclose who they are.

The treatment of women and children will also be a key focus during the day of prayer.

This year’s theme is: ‘God Empowered Intervention for Transformation’.

