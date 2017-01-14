Moravian Bishop to be Replaced as Prayer Breakfast Key Note Speaker

The National Prayer Leadership Breakfast Committee says it will announce a replacement for Moravian Bishop Stanley Clarke on Monday.

Bishop Clarke yesterday withdrew as keynote speaker for the event, which is scheduled for January 19.

Chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, Reverend Stevenson Samuels says the Bishop stepped aside because he didn’t want to distract from the mission of the event.

He says the widespread reports surrounding accused pastor Rupert Clarke influenced the Bishop’s decision.

Reverend Samuels says the impact of the ongoing sex scandal with the accused pastor was also a concern for the committee.

He says the committee wanted to be as sensitive as possible to the issue and those they pray for.

Reverend Samuels says they’ve drafted a list of persons from which they’ll select the new speaker.

However, he would not disclose who they are. The treatment of women and children will also be a key focus during the day of prayer.

This year’s theme is “God Empowered Intervention for Transformation.”

–30–