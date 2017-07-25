Moravian Church Appoints First Female President

The Reverend, Phyllis Smith Seymour, has been appointed as the first female President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica.

The Moravian Church was established in Jamaica in 1754.

The Reverend Smith Seymour was appointed as Acting President in January amid a sex scandal which had rocked the church. The then President Dr. Paul Gardner and Vice President Jermaine Gibson were charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault forcing them to step aside from duties. Before that, another Pastor, Rupert Clarke was caught in a compromising position with a 15-year-old girl last year and was later charged.

All matters are still before the courts.

Reverend Smith Seymour says the sex scandal has not affected confidence in the church. She says the Moravian Church remains strong.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the independent committee of the Moravian church that was set up to probe claims regarding the sexual abuse of minors has been halted.

Reverend Smith Seymour says this is because the matters are still before the court.

