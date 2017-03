Moravian ministers Reverend Dr. Paul Gardener and Jermaine Gibson, return to the Manchester Parish Court in Mandeville, today.

Defence attorney for both men, Peter Champagnie, is expected to make an application to have the case transferred to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The clergymen are charged with carnal abuse of a 15 year-old girl arriving from a series of incidents in 2002.

Gardener and Gibson were charged last month.

