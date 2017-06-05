Search
Moravian Pastors accused of carnal abuse to be tried in Manchester.

Jun 05, 2017

Presiding Judge, Lorna Shelly-Williams today denied a request by prosecutors to have the carnal abuse case involving Moravian Ministers, Dr. Paul Gardner and Jermaine Gibson,

transferred to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

Prosecutors had applied to have the case transferred from Manchester to the Home Circuit Court.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, had cited intimidation of witnesses and security concerns as reasons for the transfer application.

Gardner’s Attorney, Peter Champagnie, had objected to the move.

Mr. Champagnie says there are several factors which appear to have influenced the denial of the request to transfer the matter to Kingston.

 

 

Peter Champagnie, Attorney for Moravian Minister, Dr. Paul Gardener speaking this afternoon with Nationwide News.

Gardner is the former President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, while Gibson served as his deputy.

They’re both charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault. This, arising from allegations they had a sexual relationship with a minor from as far back as 2002.

