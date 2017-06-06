Search
Home Crime and Court Moravian Pastors, Dr. Paul Gardener and Jermaine Gibson, accused of carnal abuse to stand trial next year.
nazareth-church

Moravian Pastors, Dr. Paul Gardener and Jermaine Gibson, accused of carnal abuse to stand trial next year.

Jun 06, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

The carnal abuse trial involving the former President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, Dr. Paul Gardener and his Deputy Jermaine Gibson is to start on January 23 next year in the Manchester Circuit Court.

Presiding Judge, Lorna Shelly-Williams, denied a request by prosecutors to have the case transferred to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, had cited intimidation of witnesses and security concerns as reasons for the application.

Gardner’s Attorney, Peter Champagnie, objected to the move.

Mr. Champagnie says there’re several factors which appear to have influenced the judge’s decision.

 

 

Peter Champagnie, Attorney for Moravian Minister, Dr. Paul Gardener speaking this afternoon with Nationwide News.

Gardener and Gibson are charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault.

This, arising from allegations they had a sexual relationship with a minor from as far back as 2002.

Previous PostPNP says attack on Councillor Karl Blake and his political secretary, Maxine Simpson is ‘reprehensible’.

Related articles

Gibson McCook Relays

A book on the history of the Gibson/McCook relays to be launched on Friday.

Jun 07, 2017

cricket-team

All-rounder Rovman Powell only Jamaican named in the West Indies squad for upcoming ODIs.

Jun 07, 2017

Cricket

West Indies captain credits bowlers for series white wash of Afghanistan.

Jun 07, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS