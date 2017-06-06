Moravian Pastors, Dr. Paul Gardener and Jermaine Gibson, accused of carnal abuse to stand trial next year.

The carnal abuse trial involving the former President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, Dr. Paul Gardener and his Deputy Jermaine Gibson is to start on January 23 next year in the Manchester Circuit Court.

Presiding Judge, Lorna Shelly-Williams, denied a request by prosecutors to have the case transferred to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, had cited intimidation of witnesses and security concerns as reasons for the application.

Gardner’s Attorney, Peter Champagnie, objected to the move.

Mr. Champagnie says there’re several factors which appear to have influenced the judge’s decision.

Peter Champagnie, Attorney for Moravian Minister, Dr. Paul Gardener speaking this afternoon with Nationwide News.

Gardener and Gibson are charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault.

This, arising from allegations they had a sexual relationship with a minor from as far back as 2002.