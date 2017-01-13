Moravian President & VP Step Down Amid Deepening Sex Scandal

New developments this afternoon in the sex scandal gripping the Moravian Church in Jamaica.

Nationwide News has learnt that the President of the Church, the Reverend Dr. Paul Gardener and his Vice President, Jermaine Gibson, have voluntarily stepped aside from the Provincial Elder’s Conference.

This is the governing body of the church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

They’ve stepped aside to allow the church to conduct an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct made against them by a woman who grew up in the church.

It’s understood that a written complaint was made to the Board of the Moravian Church by the woman.

Having received the complaint, the board has launched an investigation.

When contacted today, Dr. Gardener refused to confirm or deny the information reaching our news centre.

He instructed us to instead speak with the Moravian Church.

Last Sunday, Dr. Gardener was physically assaulted by a woman at the Nazareth Moravian Church in Manchester.

That’s the church of the accused child sex abuser, Rupert Clarke, who was arrested on December 28 last year for allegedly having sex with a 15 year old girl.

The woman who attacked Dr. Gardener was one of the 14 women who turned up at the church to protest against what they called the ‘silence of the church’ in the face of allegations of sexual abuse of girls and women.

The developments coincide with the sex scandal involving 64-year old Clarke, who’s a Moravian Minister.

He’s charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl in St. Elizabeth.

Clarke has been suspended from the pastoral duties in the Moravian Church.

The scandal deepened this week when a former minister of the church, Dr. Canute Thompson, released an e-mail thread, contradicting claims by Reverend Gardner that he had no previous knowledge of allegations of misconduct by Clarke.

The Moravian Church was established in Jamaica in the mid-1750’s. It has a congregation of approximately 10,000 with 38 pastors islandwide.

