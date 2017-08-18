More Calls for JDF to say if it’s Completed a 2010 Incursion Administrative Review

There are more calls this afternoon for the Jamaica Defence Force to publicly say what changes it’s made to its operational tactics following its involvement in the 2010 West Kingston operation.

Observers have been calling for the JDF to say whether it has carried out an administrative review of its involvement in the operation as recommended by the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

The calls follow the furor since the release of the JCF’s controversial administrative review report.

Executive Director of Jamaicans for Justice, Horace Levy made the call for the JDF to break its silence on the matter while speaking last evening on Nationwide at 5.

He says a statement is needed from the JDF in the spirit of transparency.

The final report from the Commission of Enquiry, among other things, raised questions of extrajudicial killings.

It said between 15 and 20 people could’ve been murdered by the police and soldiers who led the operation to capture Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke.

The report also criticised the use mortars by the JDF.

There were also adverse findings against mortar officer, Major Warrenton Dixon and the then JDF Chief of Staff, Major General Stewart Saunders.

Meanwhile….National Security Minister, Robert Montague is to meet with the Police High Command today to discuss the JCF’s review report.

Yesterday, he said the government accepted the findings of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry.

Police Commissioner George Quallo has said he’s standing by the report.

–30–