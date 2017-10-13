More Charges Coming in Divorce Fraud Probe

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says more persons are likely to be charged in what appears to be a divorce fraud racket at the Supreme Court.

Four people, including an employee of the Supreme Court, have already been charged in connection with alleged fraudulent activities earlier this week.

Minister Chuck says he is not surprised by the charges.

The Justice Minister is also insisting that he did not apologize for stating that there;s corruption at the Divorce Registry Unit of the Supreme Court. He says he’s ‘heard’ that he was forced to apologize.

Last month, employees in the divorce unit of the court withdrew their services after Minister Chuck said there was corruption there.

He revealed that decree absolutes were being signed by fake judges saying it was a scandal of the highest order.

