More Details Emerge About Alleged ‘Extortion Boss Lady’

The 60-odd-year-old woman alleged to be the mastermind behind an extortion racket targeting businesses in St. Catherine, Clarendon and Manchester has been on the police radar for at least two years.

She’s never been criminally charged.

But has featured in previous investigations by the JCF’s Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, C-TOC.

She’s someone the police say has a ‘colourful past with law enforcement’.

The woman is in her 60s and is believed to be a returning resident from the United Kingdom.

She was taken into custody yesterday as part of a joint operation.

This happened after three other men believed to be part of the extortion ring were arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers is the Head of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, C-TOC.

He’s been directed by Acting Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant, to lead the investigation into the matter.

ACP Chambers says the woman is being interrogated in the presence of her attorney. He says she could be charged later this week.

The woman is believed to have returned from the United Kingdom two years ago.

However, ACP Chambers says he can’t confirm if she’s a UK citizen. But he says she speaks fluent English, has a British accent and is a retired social worker.

ACP Chambers says other persons of interests remain at large.

The extortion letter which has given rise to this matter is extraordinary for how well written it is.

It’s written in near impeccable standard English. It’s poetic at points. But it’s unmistakably bold, threatening and intimidating.

A copy of the letter has been obtained by Nationwide News.

It demands businesses to pay up to $100,000 per month in extortion.

It warns that failure to do so, could result in employees, owners and managers being killed.

It says their family members would also be at a ‘very high risk’ of being murdered.

The letter says a zero-tolerance approach would be taken towards late payment.

It says avoiding payment would result in whatever action deemed fit to teach people the importance of compliance.

And, the Manchester Chamber of Commerce held an emergency meeting this morning with the police about the extortion letter.

President of the Chamber, Garfield Green, says he’s received several calls from business operators in Mandeville who say they were approached by extortionists.

He says a second meeting is to be held to demonstrate how business operators can use the StayAlert app.

-30-