More Funds Going to PATH

Jan 18, 2017

The Education Ministry says it’ll be disbursing additional funds to schools this April under the PATH school feeding programme.

That’s according to Chief Education Officer, Dr. Grace Mclean.

She was responding to concerns that not all schools have been providing a meal for PATH students for five days of the week.

The Chief Education Officer was speaking with members of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC yesterday.

She says there was a challenge identifying all students on the PATH programme.

In the meantime, Dr. Mclean says there’s been no real change in the level at which auxiliary fees are paid by parents.

This despite the government moving to abolish the mandatory fees at the secondary level last year.

