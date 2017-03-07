More Legal Woes for Harold Brady

The legal woes of disgraced former high-profile attorney, Harold Brady, are worsening.

He’s now facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit in relation to outstanding rent for his tenancy in an Upper St. Andrew property.

A separate matter caused him to be struck from the roll of Attorneys last Saturday.

He was ordered to pay approximately $111-million in restitution to the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, the FCJ.

This, after he was found guilty of professional misconduct by the General Legal Council, GLC.

The lawsuit is due to Brady’s alleged failure to pay rent due for a house in Cherry Gardens in Upper St. Andrew.

Brady has been sued by a US-based truck driver and Jamaican national, Gary McGregor.

The lawsuit was filed in Court on December 16 last year by attorney, Caroline Hay, who’s acting on behalf of Mr. McGregor.

Brady is to appear in the Supreme Court on April 20 to answer to the suit.

Documents filed in court say Mr. McGregor owns the house.

According to the claim, it’s been occupied by Brady since 2006.

Mr. McGregor is seeking USD$46,000 or approximately JMD$6-million in compensation for unpaid rent, plus interest.

He’s also seeking to have his legal fees and additional compensation paid by Brady.

The documents allege that the disgraced former prominent attorney has regularly failed to pay up USD$2,500 per month which were due for the past 10 years.

McGregor is also seeking to have Brady evicted from the Cherry Gardens house.

The lawsuit calls for Brady to vacate the house immediately.

Meanwhile, regarding the other legal issue in which he’s currently immersed, sources close to Brady say he’s moving to appeal the GLC’s decision to disbar him.

This, after he failed to account for over $100-million he collected on behalf of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, FCJ.

Being disbarred means he’s no longer allowed to practice law on the island. He’s expected to file his appeal later this week.

For a number of years, Harold Brady wielded influence in the corridors of the governing Jamaica Labour Party. He served as the JLP’s Legal Advisor up until a few years ago.

Brady also featured prominently in the Dudus/Mannatt and Phelps debacle which crippled the Golding administration.

His fall from grace has been coming for some time.

He was arrested and charged last year for failure to account for over $30-million he collected after conducting a property sale on behalf of a businessman.

He escaped prison time after he paid over the money after he was taken into custody.

It’s not immediately clear whether the police are investigating his failure to account for the over $100-million owed to the state-owned FCJ.

