More Men Killed in Acts of Domestic Violence

More men than women were killed as a result of domestic violence last year.

That’s according to figures revealed yesterday by National Security Minister, Robert Montague.

Domestic violence doesn’t only refer to violence between intimate partners.

The definition includes any violence within the home, including between parents and children, siblings, and spouses.

Minister Montague says there’s a disturbing trend of silence among male victims.

He says Jamaica has to break the cycle to reduce the high murder rate.

Robert Montague was addressing a graduation ceremony yesterday for ministers of religion trained to handle domestic abuse cases.

The ceremony held at the Andrews Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church. More than 200 pastors and peer councilors were trained under the programme.

