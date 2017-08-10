More Questions Surround Motive Behind Micholle’s Murder

There are more questions this morning about the accuracy of reports in the media surrounding the motive behind the killing of Micholle Moltan.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, says the Jamaica Constabulary Force has ‘no facts’ to support the claims of sexual assault or threat in what he describes as the “unfortunate” murder of young Micholle.

In a tweet yesterday, Commissioner Quallo said, “Let’s accord her respect.”

Initial media reports had suggested that the Meadowbrook high school graduate was killed because she rejected the sexual advances of men in her community.

However, that was also denied yesterday by Head of the Kingston West Police Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, who said the police have yet to establish a motive for Micholle’s killing.

Superintendent Chambers says the police haven’t received any reports of what’s being reported in the media about what supposedly led to Micholle’s murder.

Residents of the community have also strongly denied claims that Micholle was killed because she refused the sexual advances of men in her community.

They say the version of events being reported in the media is wrong.

Angry residents — who spoke with our news centre yesterday — say the girl’s mother may have a larger role in the death of her child than she’s reporting.

They demanded justice, saying the reports in the media are ruining the reputation of their community.

