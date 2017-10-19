More Signs Foreign Account Earnings Adequate

Bank of Jamaica Governor, Brian Wynter, says there’re further signs the country’s foreign account earnings remain adequate.

He says for the last two fiscal years the country’s current account deficit has been sustainable.

This means the government did not have to go to the foreign exchange market to fund spending.

Governor Wynter says the trend is expected to continue through this fiscal year.

Governor Wynter was speaking at a Jamaica Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum yesterday at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St. Andrew.

