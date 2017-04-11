Search
Morrison Racing Against Time to Make World Championships
Natasha Morrison

Morrison Racing Against Time to Make World Championships

Apr 11, 2017Sports0

National Sprinter, Natasha Morrison, says she’s racing against time to recover from a hamstring injury ahead of the senior trials in June.

Morrison was a member of Jamaica’s 2015 World Championships relay gold medalist.

National Sprinter, Natasha Morrison, says competing in none traditional events like the mixed relays is where the sport is heading.

Morrison was a member of Bolt’s all-stars at the Nitro Track and field meet in Australia, earlier.


Natasha Morrison was speaking on Sports Nation Live with Leighton Levy, last Saturday.

–30–

