Most Landowners to Pay More for Property Tax come April 1

Finance Minister Audley Shaw is admitting this afternoon that property taxes are going up for the majority of landowners.

In an emailed statement to Nationwide News this morning, Minister Shaw says 65-percent of property owners will experience an increase, with some larger than others.

The admission comes as several property owners have been complaining on social media about dramatic increases in their property tax due on April 1.

Some increases are as high as 1000-percent!

In announcing the measure on March 9 while opening of the budget debate, Minister Shaw said property taxes would come down for over 200,000 people.

He said another 61,000 people will see no change in their property tax.

However, some 504,000 property owners will now be facing higher taxes. The new rate is based on an updated valuation of properties.

The government had previously been calculating property tax based on the 2002 value of the property. They’re now using the 2013 value.

Minister Shaw says property values have escalated sharply in the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Minister Shaw says property owners may launch an objection with the National Land Agency, NLA, if they believe the new valuation is too high.

You’ll have sixty days to launch that objection with the Commissioner of Land Valuations at the NLA.

Some persons can also apply to Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, for tax relief.

TAJ’s Director of Communications, Meris Haughton, says pensioners and people with disabilities may qualify for hardship relief.

Lands used for agriculture are also eligible for a 50-percent discount on property tax.

The tax authorities say there are other categories under which you may apply for tax relief or object to your property valuation.

For example, you may apply for statutory relief if the value of your residence is inflated because it’s located in a commercial area.

People who’re unemployed may also be eligible for special discretionary relief.

And businesses may also get a 25-percent discount on their income tax, based on the amount of property tax they pay.

For more information, you can visit the TAJ’s website at jamaica-tax dot-gov dot-jm.

