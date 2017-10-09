Mother Captured in Machete Beating Video Appears in Court Today

The 44-year-old mother who was captured on video beating her 12-year-old daughter with a machete is scheduled to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court today.

She’s Doreen Dyer, of Bath in St Thomas, and is charged with cruelty to a child.

The video, which has gone viral, shows Dyer dressed only in her underwear beating her then 12-year-old daughter with a machete.

The police say the incident happened last November.

In an interview on Nationwide News last week Ms. Dyer said she regrets her actions.

The incident has reignited debate in Jamaica about the utility of corporal punishment in disciplining children.

