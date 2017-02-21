Mother of Deceased Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

The mother of the man who was allegedly killed by two policemen attached to the Clarendon Police broke down in tears this afternoon while she gave evidence during the first of the so-called ‘death squad’ murder trials.

Fabian Dinal was shot and killed during an incident which allegedly involved the Police on February 13, 2010.

Constables Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown and Rohan Morrison are being tried for his murder.

Miss Smith, who’s a dressmaker by profession, became emotional when she was asked to tell the court about the last time she saw her son alive.

Dinal’s mother said she last saw her son alive on the February 13, 2010 — the day he was killed. She said hours before he was shot, Fabian was at her home doing his laundry.

Miss Smith told the court that her son left home at 2:00 on the afternoon he was killed.

This morning, she told the prosecutor, that up to the day her son was killed, he lived with her in Clarendon. She says Fabian was the first of her eight children.

Miss Smith says Mr. Dinal died leaving behind a young daughter. She says Dinal had been working on the construction site of a Church the day before he was killed.

The trial is to resume in the Home Circuit Court tomorrow morning at 10:00 with testimony from medical doctor, Desmond Brennan.

Presiding Judge, Justice Jennifer Straw this afternoon ordered that a subpoena be prepared for Dr. Brennan to attend Court tomorrow.

