The Ministry of National Security is to hold consultations today with the owners of the property housing the New Kingston Police post, to avert its closure.

That’s according to Member of Parliament for South East St Andrew, Julian Robinson, who spoke with Nationwide News yesterday.

On Saturday, Mr. Robinson appealed for the Ministry’s urgent intervention.

Last year, the owners of the premises served notice on the Ministry of National Security to vacate by September 30.

–30–