MPs Call for Improved Govt-Bank Coordination to Develop Cannabis Industry

Nov 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Legislators are urging the government to better co-ordinate with commercial banks to help potential local players in the fledgling ganja industry.

South Trelawny Member of Parliament, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, says new players, particularly small farmers, have no guarantee that they’ll receive the needed capital from local banks to boost their business in the industry.

Mrs Dalrymple-Philibert was speaking during yesterday’s sitting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC.

Corporate Secretary at the Cannabis Licensing Authority, Ellory Taylor, advised the Committee that the agency doesn’t influence the policy and decisions of stakeholders.

But, she says the CLA has been having discussions with the banks to allay their concerns about the ganja industry.

PAAC Chairman Dr. Wykeham McNeill says the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should help to clear hurdles and establish guidelines for stakeholders in the cannabis industry.

