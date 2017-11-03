Search
Mt Salem Councilor Wants More Social Intervention Programmes

Nov 03, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Councillor for the Mount Salem Division in St. James, Kerry Thomas, is taking issue with what he sees as limited social intervention in the first Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended the Mount Salem ZOSO for another sixty days.

The Prime Minister told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that the work of the Social Intervention Committee will be enhanced during the extension.

But Councillor Thomas says there needs to be sustainable employment opportunities for the residents.

He also says the nearby communities need to enjoy the same level of security that’s felt inside the zone.

