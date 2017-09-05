Mt Salem Residents Welcome ZOSO

Several residents of Mount Salem who spoke to our news center yesterday welcomed the community and its environs being declared a zone of special operation.

However, there were a number of complaints from the residents about the request by the security forces for identification cards when they seek to leave or enter the community.

Several of the Mount Salem residents, including this man who lives on Crawford Street, also commended the Security Forces for their professionalism.

Crawford Street is the street where the Police say at least 16 people have been murdered since the start of the year.

A resident of Catherine’s Drive on the outskirts of Mount Salem said he has heard no reports of verbal or physical abuse by the security forces.

He also welcomed Mount Salem and its environs being declared a zone of special operation.

But he also reasoned that the Identification Card demands are too strict.

A woman who lives on Pickering Avenue in Mount Salem also spoke to our news center.

