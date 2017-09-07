‘Mt Salem ZOSO a Learning Experience’ – Maj Gen Anderson

National Security Advisor, Major General Antony Anderson, says the first Zone of Special Operations is a learning exercise for the security forces.

He says although the police and military were very prepared for the first zone in Mount Salem, St. James, it would’ve been foolish to start off with the most difficult area.

General Anderson says it makes better sense to start off with an area that’s manageable.

He says several other considerations went into the selection of Mount Salem as the first zone.

The National Security Advisor is also refuting suggestions by the Opposition People’s National Party that the Prime Minister acted alone in selecting Mount Salem.

He says the heads of the JCF and JDF both made the recommendation in writing.

Meanwhile, General Anderson says they have asked for a report on the number of police personnel who didn’t show up for duty when they were to move into Mount Salem last Friday.

Nationwide News has credible received reports that fewer than a third of the 140 members of the JCF who were assigned, actually showed up.

General Anderson says he expects those who didn’t report for duty to be held accountable by Police Commissioner, George Quallo.

