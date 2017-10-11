‘Much Ado About Nothing!’ – KD Leaps to Alexis’ Defense

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator and veteran lawyer, K.D. Knight, says Dr. Shane Alexis’s Canadian citizenship raises no moral issue; rejecting a claim made yesterday by JLP MP, Daryl Vaz.

Mr. Knight says concerns about Shane Alexis not being a citizen of Jamaica is much ado about nothing.

Yesterday, Member of Parliament for West Portland, the JLP’s Daryl Vaz, questioned the moral authority of the PNP for nominating a candidate who’s not Jamaican.

Veteran Attorney, Abe Dabdoub, said on Nationwide Radio last evening the court should decide whether Dr. Alexis is eligible to become an MP. But Mr. Knight disagrees.

He’s accusing the JLP of desperation.

Senator Knight has been on the campaign trail seeking to drum up support for Dr. Alexis.

In the meantime, Mr. Vaz is rejecting Mr. Knight’s claim that Dr. Alexis is in ascendancy in South East St. Mary.

The West Portland MP is also intensifying his criticism of the PNP for nominating Dr. Alexis. He says Dr. Alexis has disrespected Jamaica.

Mr. Vaz says the statement today from the PNP, saying Dr. Alexis will be ‘formalizing’ his Jamaica citizenship is not good enough.

He’s accusing Dr. Alexis of disrespecting the people.

Mr. Vaz says PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, has brought the party into disrepute.

He’s also rejecting Senator Knight’s claim that the JLP has raised the citizenship issue because Alexis is ahead in the South East St. Mary race.

He says two recent scientific polls conducted by the JLP indicate that its candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn, is comfortably ahead.

–30–